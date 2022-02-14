Damsels no more in distress: Bund Garden police assist 265 women, 55 minors in 5 months

PUNE Following the incidents of gang rape of a 14-year-old minor girl and kidnapping of a four-year-old girl by autoricksaw drivers in September 2021, the Bund Garden police have intensified their patrolling in and around the Pune railway station.

In the past five months, police found 265 women and 55 minor girls, aged between 15 and 18, in the area during the night hours. Out of these, the officials helped 217 women to reach their homes safely while other women were dropped off at the railway station and ensured that they had boarded the train safely. Similarly, 52 minor girls were handed over to their parents and three girls were sent to the observation homes, according to officials.

“We maintain a strict vigil on Raja Bahadur Mill road and on the roads leading to the Pune railway station from Sassoon road. If our teams spot a woman or girl walking alone or in an autorickshaw, we question her where she is going and we provide necessary assistance to further her journey,” said senior police inspector Pratap Mankar of Bund Garden police station.

Pune-based social worker Sanjeev Shinde said, “The police have done exemplary work in helping the women in distress. It also shows that they have gone beyond the call of duty to help the women. It is for the first time that such an initiative has been take up to provide relief to the women ”

Parents Arvind Bhalchandra and Kunda whose child was assisted by the police said, “ We are indebted to the police as they ensured that our daughter who had left the home in distress returned. The policemen counselled her and ensured that they got in touch with us. This is a great humanitarian gesture by the police. ”