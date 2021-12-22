Day 55: MSRTC staff firm on strike

PUNE Despite one of the unions withdrawing from the strike, the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staff is firm on strike as the agitation hit day 55, on Tuesday.

On Monday, a union-led by Ajay Gujar withdrew from the strike. While the protesting workers are led by advocate Gunratan Sadavarte are firm on the strike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajesh Jambhale, a protesting worker at the Swargate ST depot, said, “We have decided to fight till the end and whatever action will be taken against us we are ready for it. Already meetings and discussions are done and now it’s time to take a final call to merge the organisation into state government which is our main demand.”

State transport minister Anil Parab in his media interaction on Tuesday said, “We are ready for discussions with the protesting staff overall their demands except for the sub judice issue of merger of the organisation. Also, it has been decided that the dismissals, suspension and any other action taken against the protesting workers will be taken back once they resume duty.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, in the MSRTC Pune division, a total of 1,250 workers out of the 4,200 workers have resumed work. Whereas show cause notices to 69 workers have been sent and after three rounds of inquiry hearing, they would be dismissed from work if they don’t join back duty. Pune division has suspended 488 workers out of which 66 workers have resumed duty.