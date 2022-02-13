Day before deadline, PMC gets 792 objections on draft ward structures

PUNE A day before the deadline for filing objections and suggestions on the proposed draft ward structures for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), February 14, the civic body has received 792 suggestions and objections.

The process began on February 2 ahead after the State Election Commission published the draft ward information on February 1, ahead of the elections to the PMC scheduled for late March.

These objections and suggestions have mostly come from political parties, aspirants contesting the civic polls and resident forums.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has received 1,821 suggestions and objections.

Now, a public hearing will be held by February 28, after which the state election commission will declare a final map of the delimited wards on March 2.

“We have received 792 objections and suggestions from all 15 ward offices as of February 12, 2022, with February 13 being a Sunday. We expect the number to reach 1,000 by deadline day. In 2017, we had received 1,000 letters too, so we don’t expect the figure to cross that,” said Ajit Deshmukh, election officer, PMC.

The BJP and its leaders, according to sources, have submitted pleas on Kothrud and wards in the western part of the city. The party has also threatened to legally challenge changes made to these wards, considered to be the strongholds of the BJP.

According to Ganesh Bidkar, BJP’s leader of the house, in the PMC though there are norms to have boundaries for natural streams, roads or water bodies while defining ward structures, the NCP influenced the state election commission and framed the boundaries as they wished.

“At many places one village is divided into three wards, and one housing society has become a part of different wards. Despite having a DP for roads, boundaries are framed using small six or nine-metre roads,” Bidkar had said earlier.

As per the draft plan, there are 57 wards which will elect three members each and one ward will elect two members, taking the overall strength to 173 elected members.

Of the 173 members, 100 will be from the Vadgaonsheri, Hadapsar, Purandar and Khadakwasla assembly constituencies. Vadgaonsheri and Hadapsar is dominated by the NCP, with its sitting MLAs also from the same party.

PMC sub engineer Amit Bondwe, who is part of the team, said, “We have segregated the letters according to the dates received and the 15 ward offices. We will bifurcate the objections as per categories too, for some are generalised, while others are specific to the ward. We have also received letters with objections only on the prabhag name change, or one which is a suggestion from Dhayari, to not make any changes at all,” said Bhondwe.

The highest number of objections and suggestions received at the ward office level is from Kasba – Vishrambaug, at 136.

Yerwada which will be the largest electoral ward while Baner-Sus-Mhalunge will be the smallest of the 58 electoral wards in the city as per population. PMC has so far received only four objections/suggestions from Yerawada, and one from Baner.

Citizen forums are pushing for more residents to file suggestions and objections.

“Bavdhan citizens’ forum is giving one and we have asked societies to give individually too,” said Deepa Prabhu, from Bavdhan. Similarly Baner Pashan Link road welfare trust have given a letter but also have 20 more societies giving it individually too on Monday.

While in the Viman nagar area, as many as 22 societies well as at forum level have filed their objections and have planned to not to cast their vote in the elections.

Objections/suggestions received at ward level

Last date is Feb 14

Aundh-Baner 1

Bhavani peth 8

Bibwewadi 29

Dhanakwadi-Sahakar nagar - 43

Dhole Patil road - 56

Hadapsar-Mundhwa - 29

Kasba-Vishrambaug - 136

Kondhwa-Yeolewadi - 37

Kothrud Bavdhan - 30

Ahmednagar road - Vadgaonsheri - 28

Shivaji nagar - Ghole road - 1

Sinhagad road - 6

Wanowrie - Ramtekdi - 14

Warje - Karve nagar - 2

Yerwada - Kalas - Dhanori - 4

Election office (PMC HQ) - 368