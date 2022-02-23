Day temperature rises to 35 °C in Pune

PUNE Even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted the winter season till February-end the day temperature in the city crossed 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. On Wednesday as well, the day temperature was seen to soar at 35.7 degrees Celsius which was 3.1 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. The night temperature at 14.7 was 2.2 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of IMD, Pune, said that the winter is not over yet but day temperature is gradually rising.

“Mild touch of winter will continue till March. But slowly the daytime temperature is increasing. On Wednesday, Chinchwad reported 36.7 degrees Celsius during the day. So, day temperature may touch 37 degrees Celsius during February itself,” said Kashyapi.

He added that by the end of February, night temperature may see a drop to 12 to 13 degrees Celsius.

“There are chances of clouding after which there may be some drop in night temperature but it won’t be much. There are also chances of very light rainfall in northern central Maharashtra because of the passing western disturbance. There will be a trough line across central India. As soon as the trough line is clean the northerly cold wind will penetrate and night temperature may drop to 12 to 13 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra was at Akola at 37.8 degrees Celsius. And the lowest minimum temperature was reported at 13.6 degrees Celsius at Nashik.

Kashyapi added that the maximum temperature is likely to touch 37 degrees Celsius in this month itself.

According to the temperature forecast for Pune city, the day temperature will be around 35 to 36 degrees Celsius whereas the night temperature will be around 14 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius till February end.

Warmer days ahead

February 23

Maximum temperature--35.7 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperature-- 14.7 degrees Celsius

February 22

Maximum temperature-- 35.4 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperature-- 12.5 degrees Celsius

February 21

Maximum temperature--34.3 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperature-- 11.6 degrees Celsius

February 20

Maximum temperature--33.6 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperature--13 degrees Celsius

February 19

Maximum temperature--33.1 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperature--14.6 degrees Celsius

Source: IMD