DCP, API injured in attack by dacoits in Khed

A deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and an assistant police inspector (API) were injured on Monday when two armed dacoits attacked them while the former were trying to apprehend them in connection with a robbery case, officials said. The incident took place at Chinchoshi village in Khed tehsil of Pune district in the early hours of Monday. (HT PHOTO)

One of the dacoits attacked the DCP with a machete. In retaliation, the DCP opened fire with his service revolver, injuring the dacoit in his leg following which he was apprehended, they said.

The incident took place at Chinchoshi village in Khed tehsil of Pune district in the early hours of Monday.

The police had received a tip-off about two dacoits hiding in the village, DCP (Zone 3) of Pimpri-Chinchwad Shivaji Pawar said.

The duo was part of a gang of five-six dacoits who allegedly stormed into a house in Bahul village in Khed, robbed the residents and seriously injured two persons last month. The gang carried out broad daylight dacoities and terrorised residents.

“After receiving the tip-off, I, along with a team from Chakan police station, rushed to the spot and laid a trap to apprehend the suspects, identified as Sachin Bhosale and Mithun Bhosale,” Pawar said. “While attempting to arrest them, Sachin attacked me with a ‘koyta’ (machete), injuring me on the chest. In retaliation and self-defence, I fired two rounds, injuring him in the leg,” said the official, who is currently recuperating.

Sachin was apprehended, while Mithun managed to escape, he said.

During the skirmish, assistant police inspector (API) Prasanna Jarhad of Chakan police station also sustained injuries, the official said.

Pawar had earlier investigated the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case in Pune following violence at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018.