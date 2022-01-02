Debt-ridden man dies by suicide after killing mother in Pune

A 42-year-old debt-ridden man allegedly killed his ailing mother and then died by suicide in Pune city, police said on Sunday. The man has been booked, said officials.

The man, identified as Ganesh Fartade, 42 in a purported suicide note sent through WhatsApp to a relative, mentioned that he had suffered heavy losses in the share market, which promoted him to take the extreme step, police said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. The mother has been indentified as Nirmala Manohar Fartade, 76, The mother and son were residents of Akshay Garden Society in Dhankawadi area of Pune.

The man administered a heavy dose of blood pressure medicine to his 76-year-old ailing mother in a bid to kill her at their home. This happened in the living room of their residence. However, when she did not die, the man allegedly smothered her to death with a plastic bag, according to the police.

After smothering his mother, the man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in the bedroom, said officials.

Before taking the extreme step, the man sent a suicide note to his cousin on WhatsApp at 3 am. The brother checked his phone at 6am and rushed from his house in Erandwane to the victim’s house only to find them dead, according to the police.

“The man was a diploma holder in engineering and had been out of job since March 2021. He had invested a huge sum in the share market and lost it. He also in debt, but he lost a major amount in the share market, according to primary information. We are verifying more details about it,” said Yunus Mulani inspector (crime) Sahkarnagar police station.

A case of accidental death was registered for his death. Both the bodies were discovered in the early morning hours of Saturday and rushed to Sassoon hospital. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s maternal cousin who also lives in Pune.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sahakarnagar police station.

