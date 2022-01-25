Deccan Queen gets new rake of Linke Hofmann Busch coaches

PUNE Commuters traveling by the Deccan Queen Express train between Pune and Mumbai will be privileged to be seated on a new set of coaches of the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) design from February onwards.

The Central Railway (CR) has manufactured these uniquely designed new coaches which have better passenger amenities and also a new dining car. A total of 20 such new coaches will be added to the DQ express.

As per the CR, these LHB coaches are specially designed with advanced safety features, a better suspension system and seating comfort. Green is the colour of these new coaches showing the train’s modern sensibility. These coaches were built at the integral coach factory of the railways in Chennai.

The decision to upgrade the Deccan Queen coaches along with the dining car was taken in February 2021. The new designs are been approved by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, after getting approval from the railway ministry. The train with these new rakes will be capable of a speed of upto 160 km per hour.

The Deccan Queen train runs daily between Pune and Mumbai. The existing dining car has a capacity of table service for 32 passengers which will be upgraded to 40 in the new dining car. It will have a modern pantry and kitchen facilities such as a microwave oven, deep freezer and toaster. Currently, the train has a total seating capacity of 1,417 passengers.

While regular commuters of the train are happy with the new coaches coming, Shankar Joshua a passenger said, “I often travel by Deccan Queen Express train from Pune to Mumbai for work. Its coaches have become old and now new technologies are coming in, so it’s good that the Railway is upgrading. We are always ready to ticket fares, but there should be better facilities given too.”