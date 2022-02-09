December-January samples show Delta dominance in Pune

Pune: As per the state health department, of the total samples sequenced during December and January, 47% were Omicron and rest were Delta variant of Covid. Most of the samples sequenced in the earlier phase were foreign travellers or their contacts. Doctors say that even though Delta was being slowly replaced and currently in February most samples are Omicron, more than 90%, the dominant circulation of Delta during the last two months despite a lower hospitalisation rate could be because of a milder impact of Delta on those vaccinated and Omicron rapidly replacing Delta.

While Mumbai saw the surge in Covid cases since mid-December which peaked in January, Pune started reporting its surge since the first week of January which peaked by the final week of January. Since most of the labs in state are located in Pune and Mumbai, the samples sequenced are also mostly from the two cities with most of the samples sequenced in January from those who had a travel history from the at-risk countries.

As per the state health department, as of February 8, 3,334 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state of the 7,014 samples reported. Of 7,452 samples sent for genome sequencing, results of 7,014 patients have been received and 438 are awaited. These samples are from December and January mostly, while February samples are now being sequenced.

About 47% of samples testing positive for Omicron while the rest tested positive for Delta and its sub-lineages. However, despite Delta still being dominant, the number of hospitalisations and demand for oxygen in the state remained low. Experts say this could be because Delta was fast being replaced by Omicron and many people infected with Delta were vaccinated which provided the necessary immunity against the infection. During the second wave which peaked in April and which was the most deadly of the three Covid waves, Delta was the most prominent one.

Dr Arnub Ghose, associate professor, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) said, “Most of these samples were from January and December and we are still sequencing the February samples, results of which would be out by this week end. However, in the last two months, Delta was also present along with Omicron however it was being fast replaced by Omicron and so we can see that despite the fact that Delta and its sub-lineages were reported in more than 50% of the samples collected back then, the hospitalisation rate was not as much. There could be two possible factors for this, one that Omicron was replacing Delta and secondly the number of vaccinated population was much higher this time than the second wave period.”

However, although the samples of last two months tested positive for both Omicron and Delta, most of the recent surge, since mid-January, and even the cases reported now are mostly of Omicron. Another doctor from a city laboratory part of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said, “It is true that at the time the AY series of the Delta variant were rising but at the same time they were also being replaced. As per current status, at least for Pune, we can say that almost all the cases, close to 90% are Omicron. This is the reason why we have now been asked to expedite the process of genome sequencing the February samples and we will be prioritising the same for this week.”

Dr Shashank Joshi, state task force head, said, “The samples collected in January and December were mostly from foreign travellers or their contacts. The genome sequencing is no more relevant for public health department as we can safely assume that all the cases being reported now are of Omicron. The relevance of genome sequencing is important to identify the sub-lineages of Omicron whether it is BA 1 or BA 2 and as far as we understand BA 2 is more dominant than the other sub-lineages and the sequencing will also help understand in case of new sub-lineages and for future research purposes.”

The last time the state reported any new cases of Omicron was on February 2 when 113 patients were reported, all of which were sequenced by National Institute of Virology (1,019) and BJ Medical College (4). Since the past one week, the state has not reported any new cases of the new variant. With most of the staff at various labs infected, the sequencing work might have been affected and most laboratories will now start focusing on the February samples.

Dr Anu Raghunathan, principal investigator, National Chemical Laboratories, said, “Our lab was shut down for the past few weeks as our staff were infected and we are just reopening and will begin with the sampling soon. At the five centres in Pune we have a capacity is about 1,000 samples the results of which could be reported in a week’s time as it takes 4-5 days to run samples at one time.”

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “The reason why we have not reported any Omicron cases in the past one week could be because probably all the samples are being run at the laboratories at the same time.”