Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Decision on reopening Pune schools likely in Covid review meet today
pune news

Decision on reopening Pune schools likely in Covid review meet today

With Pune reporting a drop in Covid positive cases, guardian minister Ajit Pawar is likely to direct authorities to reopen schools across the district
With Pune reporting a drop in Covid positive cases, guardian minister Ajit Pawar is likely to direct authorities to reopen schools across the district. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Jan 28, 2022 11:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: With the city reporting a drop in Covid positive cases, guardian minister Ajit Pawar is likely to direct authorities to reopen schools across the district. The Covid-19 review meeting is scheduled on Saturday (January 29).

While the Maharashtra government had given permission to resume offline school classes, it directed the local authorities to take the decision depending on the reported Covid cases. With the local administration seeing a drop in Covid hospitalisations in the last five days, officials said that authorities will okay offline schools.

Pawar, during the last Covid review meet, said, “I am in favour of reopening of schools, but the decision is postponed by eight days following spurt in Covid cases in Pune.” Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and task force members had suggested to keep the decision to reopen schools on hold for a few more days at the last Covid review meet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP