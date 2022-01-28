Decision on reopening Pune schools likely in Covid review meet today

PUNE: With the city reporting a drop in Covid positive cases, guardian minister Ajit Pawar is likely to direct authorities to reopen schools across the district. The Covid-19 review meeting is scheduled on Saturday (January 29).

While the Maharashtra government had given permission to resume offline school classes, it directed the local authorities to take the decision depending on the reported Covid cases. With the local administration seeing a drop in Covid hospitalisations in the last five days, officials said that authorities will okay offline schools.

Pawar, during the last Covid review meet, said, “I am in favour of reopening of schools, but the decision is postponed by eight days following spurt in Covid cases in Pune.” Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and task force members had suggested to keep the decision to reopen schools on hold for a few more days at the last Covid review meet.