Decked up as Ravana, Pune man distributes milk on New year's eve

A Pune man, dressed up as Ravana, distributed milk at the traffic signals of the city on New Year's eve, urging people to give up alcohol.

"We are spreading the message "Daru Nako, Dudh Khao" (Drink Milk, Not Alcohol). I want people to relinquish their inner Ravana and give up alcohol and choose milk instead", said Arun Ohar, who dressed up as Ravana.

"Alcohol addiction is increasing in the society as a result of which many families get dismantled. Through this program, we're trying to urge people to give up alcohol", said a local leader.

He further added, "We chose December 31 as on this day most of the people get drunk and create a ruckus. We are requesting them not to do so. So that the society can celebrate the occasion peacefully."

Members of an NGO also came forward on the occasion of New Year to spread awareness on the importance of adherence to COVID-19 protocols amid rising cases of COVID-19 being reported from various parts of the country.