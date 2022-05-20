Defence minister Rajnath Singh to meet BJP workers in Pune today

Defence minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh will address party workers in the city on Friday (May 20).

Jagdish Mulik, the party’s city unit president, has organised the meet at Aashirwad Palace, Tingrenagar. With civic elections slated in the coming months, many in political circles see the visit of central ministers and senior BJP leaders to the city as the start of BJP’s poll preparations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}