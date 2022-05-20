Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to meet BJP workers in Pune today

With civic elections slated in the coming months, many in political circles see the visit of central ministers and senior BJP leaders to the city as the start of poll preparation
A file photo of defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 20, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Defence minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh will address party workers in the city on Friday (May 20).

Jagdish Mulik, the party’s city unit president, has organised the meet at Aashirwad Palace, Tingrenagar. With civic elections slated in the coming months, many in political circles see the visit of central ministers and senior BJP leaders to the city as the start of BJP’s poll preparations.

