Defence minister Rajnath Singh to meet BJP workers in Pune today
Defence minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh will address party workers in the city on Friday (May 20).
Jagdish Mulik, the party’s city unit president, has organised the meet at Aashirwad Palace, Tingrenagar. With civic elections slated in the coming months, many in political circles see the visit of central ministers and senior BJP leaders to the city as the start of BJP’s poll preparations.
-
Azam Khan granted interim bail, likely to be released today or tomorrow
LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is likely to be released from Sitapur jail on Friday or Saturday, after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to him in a cheating case on Thursday, saying it was a fit case to invoke its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief. Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with several cases, including that of land grabbing, against him in Rampur.
-
Transport commissioner’s office to RTOs: Take action against e-bike manufacturers for selling high-voltage batteries
Amid rising cases of electric bikes exploding and catching fire, the transport commissioner's office has directed Regional Transport Offices to monitor and take action against e-bikes manufacturers selling high-voltage batteries for the vehicles. Maharashtra transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne has directed the RTOs to register complaints with the police against e-bike manufacturers for modification. A special drive for the inspection of such vehicles has been launched.
-
Punjab farmers stocking up wheat in hopes to sell at higher price later
There is a gap of 12-13 lakh tonnes of wheat that has not reached the grain markets for procurement in Punjab and is believed to have been stocked up by farmers in anticipation of fetching a higher price in the open market at a later stage. Reportedly, some portion of wheat has been bought by traders directly from farmers, which secretary food and supplies, Punjab, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh refused to confirm.
-
Maharashtra clocks 300-plus Covid cases for second consecutive day
Mumbai: For the second day straight, Maharashtra clocked over 300 fresh Covid-19 cases, recording 316 new infections. Mumbai with 223 new Covid-19 cases has breached the 200-mark for the second time this month, taking the caseload to 1,061,341. The state did not record any Covid-related fatalities on Thursday. In the past 24 hours, the state tested 28,449 samples and had a positivity rate of 1.11%.
-
Ludhiana | Police chief warns cops against embarrassing dept by stealing power
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma directed station house officers, and police post in-charges to apply for a new power connection, if they did nit have one. Five police establishments – including a women's cell, the Marado police post, Samrala police station – were found stealing electricity by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited officials.
