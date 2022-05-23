Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Defence ministry allows Maha-Metro to construct 5 pillars at Khadki
pune news

Defence ministry allows Maha-Metro to construct 5 pillars at Khadki

The work will begin after the lease of property is cancelled at the local level, said Maha-Metro officials
Maha-Metro is running line 1 of the Metro between PCMC and Phugewadi and it will be extended to Bopodi-Khadki-Range hills-Agriculture College. (Representative Photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

The ministry of defence (MoD) has given in-principle approval to Maha-Metro (Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited) for constructing five pillars near Khadki. The work will begin after the lease of property is cancelled at the local level, said Maha-Metro officials.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be informed about the MoD’s approval at the Pragati meeting this week. Local defence authorities will hand over the land after getting the working permission,” said Atul Gadgil, director, Maha-Metro.

“Work will begin only after the lease on the property is cancelled at the local level. We are going to meet local authorities this week,” he said.

Maha-Metro is running line 1 of the Metro between PCMC and Phugewadi and it will be extended to Bopodi-Khadki-Range hills-Agriculture College. It has completed the launch of girder to cross the railway track extent viaduct position towards Range hills and speeded up Bopodi-Khadki stretch work.

“Most of the pillars on old Pune-Mumbai highway between Bopodi and Khadki stretch will ready in a few days,” said a Maha-Metro official.

Of the 17.4 km long Pimpri-Swargate route, 1.75 km corridor of elevated Metro between Range hills and Dapodi comes under the jurisdiction of MoD.

