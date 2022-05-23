Defence ministry allows Maha-Metro to construct 5 pillars at Khadki
The ministry of defence (MoD) has given in-principle approval to Maha-Metro (Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited) for constructing five pillars near Khadki. The work will begin after the lease of property is cancelled at the local level, said Maha-Metro officials.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be informed about the MoD’s approval at the Pragati meeting this week. Local defence authorities will hand over the land after getting the working permission,” said Atul Gadgil, director, Maha-Metro.
“Work will begin only after the lease on the property is cancelled at the local level. We are going to meet local authorities this week,” he said.
Maha-Metro is running line 1 of the Metro between PCMC and Phugewadi and it will be extended to Bopodi-Khadki-Range hills-Agriculture College. It has completed the launch of girder to cross the railway track extent viaduct position towards Range hills and speeded up Bopodi-Khadki stretch work.
“Most of the pillars on old Pune-Mumbai highway between Bopodi and Khadki stretch will ready in a few days,” said a Maha-Metro official.
Of the 17.4 km long Pimpri-Swargate route, 1.75 km corridor of elevated Metro between Range hills and Dapodi comes under the jurisdiction of MoD.
Cancel FIRs against farmers for water theft: Sukhbir to Mann
Ferozepur: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately order cancellation of water theft FIRs registered against 32 farmers in Fazilka. Sukhbir said the irrigation department officials, who were failing in their duty to provide requisite water to farmers of the state, were victimising them. Those booked include four brothers of SAD leader Hans Raj Josan.
Farmers have power to change govt: KCR
Chandigarh/New Delhi: Farmers can change government if they want and they should keep fighting till they get a constitutional guarantee for remunerative prices of their crops, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said in Chandigarh on Sunday. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief, popularly known as KCR, also paid tributes to the farmers who died during the course of the agitation against the now-repealed central farm laws.
Four arrested for robbing money collection agent of ₹6.5 lakh
Gurugram: Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested on Sunday for robbing a 28-year-old man of ₹6.5 lakh. The incident occurred on Saturday at DLF Phase 2. Police have recovered ₹4.8 lakh cash, clothes, shoes, two iPhones, documents, and a motorcycle used in the crime from their possession. Around 3.40 pm on Saturday, a money collection agent, Vinod Kumar, was on his way to Udyog Vihar to deposit cash at his company.
Gurugram’s Sai Aaina housing project: Homebuyers demand timely delivery of flats
Gurugram: Around 100 buyers of the Mahira Home project in Gurugram Sector 68 held a protest on Sunday at the site, demanding to be apprised of handover timelines. The demonstration began at 10am and lasted for two hours. “We want the builder to give us specific timelines for the delivery of our flats. We also want a written commitment regarding the same,” said Dhruv Kapoor, a home buyer, who participated in the protest.
Man fined for assaulting MCG official on duty
Gurugram: An official from the Swachh Bharat Mission team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram was assaulted on duty on Friday by a resident of Badshahpur, according to a release issued by the civic body on Sunday.
