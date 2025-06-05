Delay in declaration of CET results draws criticism

PUNE: The Sajag Nagrik Manch has strongly criticised the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell for the delay in declaring the results of engineering, pharmacy and agriculture entrance exams. In a letter addressed to higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, the organisation has called the delay ‘unacceptable’ while highlighting the inefficiency of the CET process. Sajag Nagrik Manch has criticised the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell for delay in declaring results of engineering, pharmacy and agriculture entrance exams. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

This year, the CET was conducted online between April 19 and May 5 however the results are going to be announced only on June 16 after a gap of nearly 40 days. Vivek Velankar, president of the Pune-based citizens’ group compared this timeline with that of the results of Class 12 Maharashtra board exams wherein 14 lakh students appeared and results were declared within 55 days.

“In contrast, the CET, which was held online for barely 7 lakh students, is taking over 40 days for result declaration. This is a puzzle no one can solve,” Velankar said in the letter.

He pointed out that the neighbouring state of Karnataka is handling the process more efficiently. “Karnataka’s CET was conducted between May 10 and 25 and the results will be out on June 7 in just 13 days,” the letter stated.

Velankar also raised concerns over multiple errors in the CET question papers this year. “There were at least 40 mistakes in the question papers, which is shameful in itself,” he noted.

He said that the delay in declaration of CET results would in turn delay the admission process with professional colleges beginning their academic year as late as mid-August. Calling the entire situation very unfortunate, Velankar demanded immediate action in terms of urgent processing of CET results and admission timelines.

Meanwhile, Akshay Randive, a student, said, “It’s already June 4, and yet the dates keep getting extended again and again. The CET cell helpline tells us to contact the CET office, but no one answers the calls there.”

Abhishek Dubey, another student, said, “This year, there were around 40 mistakes in the CET question papers which is already frustrating. Now, the delay in results is adding to the stress and making me more anxious by the day.”