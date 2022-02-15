Delay in medical admissions leave students in lurch, pvt universities now only option

PUNE Undergraduate and postgraduate medical aspirants feel left in the lurch as the admission process is constantly delayed by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. Thus, leaving lakhs of students more anxious than ever. Students are now looking towards getting admission in private universities.

The admission process for the undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell is still underway, The second merit list for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses will be out between February 15 and 18; and for the postgraduate courses, Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) the list will be declared on February 16.

Students are disappointed with the delay. Mandar Kenkani a student who has applied for the MBBS course said, “I have scored good marks in the CET exam and have still not been allotted a seat in the first round. Now, for the second round the seats are limited. My admission in a private university is also on hold due this delayed process. If I do not get admission in the second round, then I will have to take admission in a private university.”

As per the information given by the state CET cell, for this academic year, the MBBS course has 5,866 seats available across 43 medical colleges in the state. In the first round, 5833 seats were allotted out of which 5131 seats were confirmed by the students and after the first round only 430 seats remain vacant. Similarly, for the BDS course, 2,675 seats were available across 29 dental colleges and in the first round 2,501 seats were allotted out of which 1,159 seats were confirmed by the students and 1,283 seats remain vacant.

“The first round of UG courses was completed till February 9. Students who are allocated seats in the second round of MBBS and BDS courses need to confirm their admission till February 24. The counselling round will be held after March 16. For the MD and MS postgraduate courses, the second round merit list will be declared on February 16. Students who are allocated seats in this round must confirm their enrolment by February 22. The counselling round for these students will be held between February 25 and 28,” said Ravindra Jagtap, Maharashtra state CET cell chairman.

For other medical courses like Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPTH), Bachelor of Science in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (BASLP) and Bsc (nursing) the first merit list was declared on February 11 and students need to confirm admissions by February 16.

“All the students who have been allocated seats, need to physically go to the allotted college and submit his/her documents. After the verification of the documents and payment of fees admission will be confirmed. For more information related to the admission process, students can visit the CET cell official website,” added Jagtap.

Another student, Meghana Waghchoure who has applied for the Bachelor in Science (nursing) course said, “Due to the pandemic there is an increase in demand for nurses across all hospitals, hence, I decided to choose this particular course. But as the admission process delayed this year, I am confused whether to continue with the course or go for any other career option.”

