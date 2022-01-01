Delta still the dominant strain in December samples

PUNE According to officials, out of the 435 samples that have been genome sequenced at various Pune labs, only seven samples have tested positive for the Omicron variant while others have tested positive for the Delta variant or its sub-lineages.

While hundreds of samples are still to be sequenced and are in process, experts say that if the doubling rate of the city goes at about two-and-a-half-days as it is happening in the UK and other countries, it would be evident that Omicron has become dominant. However, as of now, based on the genome sequencing results, it is clear that Delta still appears to be dominant in Pune. These samples are selected randomly of Covid-19 positive patients through community surveillance who do not necessarily have foreign travel history or have come in contact with any such person who has travelled to affected countries.

A senior doctor at BJ Medical College requesting anonymity said, “Out of the 339 samples which IISER genome sequenced from Covid-19 positive patients from Pune, only seven tested positive for Omicron whereas of the 96 which BJ Medical College sequenced, only six tested positive for the new variant. Rest of the samples tested positive for either the delta variant or its sub-lineages. All these samples were selected randomly through community surveillance and date from December 1 to 31. We can safely say that even now the Delta variant is very much dominant and that Omicron, although present in the community, is not very widespread.”

Pune has various centres which are involved in genome sequencing- Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Centre (IISER), BJ Medical College, National Institute of Virology (NIV) and National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS) which are also part of the PuneCOG initiative which focus on sequencing samples from Pune and INSACOG initiative which sequence samples from across the country.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of Microbiology Department at BJ Government Medical College said, “Although Omicron is being reported, Delta continues to remain dominant as evident from the sequencing results. It is crucial to remember the Sars-CoV-2 continues to mutate and so each new variant of concern brings a new challenge, however, as far the new variant is only simmering and does not explode it is fine. Once the virus spreads and explodes in its distribution among the public no matter how mild it is seen today, the sheer rise in numbers will add load on the already exhausted health machinery. It will add pressure on the oxygen and drug requirements and the manpower at the hospitals.”