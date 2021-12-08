Demand for booster Covid vax doses on the rise with Omicron variant lurking

PUNE Even as the state government is pushing the centre to provide booster Covid vaccine doses for the vulnerable population, the city’s major private hospitals are getting requests for the same from their own staff, as well as people who want to travel abroad for various reasons; or from people who believe that a booster dose would give them extra protection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and several senior ministers in state government have also written to the centre to allow a booster dose for healthcare workers and the frontline population. Several studies have shown that the antibodies wane after a few months.

With the new Omicron variant, the demand for a booster dose has risen.

Dr Sanjay Patil, IMA, Pune chapter, and hospital board chairperson said, “Back in November the IMA had written to the central government to give booster or third doses to the healthcare and frontline workers who received their second shot of the vaccine months ago. Several studies have shown that the antibodies wane after a period of time and with the new variant coming in, it is important that those who are in direct contact with the patient are given extra protection. Along with this, the vulnerable population must also be given a third dose of the vaccine.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Major city hospitals are now getting queries for booster shots. Dr Avdhut Bodhamwad, medical superintendent at Ruby Hall clinic said, “Most people who took the vaccine at private hospitals at the time took it for safety purposes unlike now when people are taking if to get access to the malls or for transportation. We have a lot of stock pending with us as no more takers are there for paid vaccinations and on the other hand we also have people who want to take a third shot as an extra layer of protection, but we cannot give it to them until the government approves it.”

On Tuesday state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted that he has written to the central health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. In the letter he requested the central government allow those frontline workers and healthcare workers who have received both the doses early in the year, a third shot at their studied desire. Also, to reduce the vaccination age from the current 18 years to 15 years of age as this will give secondary and junior colleges vaccine protection, as doctors have approved the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}