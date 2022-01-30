Demand to hold offline exams for final year students at Pune varsity

PUNE: Even as the semester examination of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is about to begin from the month of February, a meeting of the SPPU management council is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 31, where the main demand is to conduct offline examinations at least for final year students. It has been noticed that students have become rather comfortable about online exams and for the sake of their future career, it has become necessary to conduct offline exams at least for final year students.

Rajesh Pande, SPPU management council member, said, “Despite the Covid cases rising in the state, the board examination of Class 10 and 12 students is going to be held offline this year. So considering this decision of the state government and for the benefit of the students, our demand is that at least the examinations of final year students should be taken offline and we are going to raise that demand in the meeting.”

Another member Sanjay Chakane said, “Many students are getting rather comfortable as there are online examinations to be held this semester but it is not right for the future career of the students. While getting admission for further courses and even for job opportunities, it is going to be difficult for final year students. So, our demand is that the exams be held offline for them.”

For the last one month, the SPPU senior officials and deans have been discussing about conducting the examination. The decision was expected to be taken in January and now colleges from all three districts – Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar are about to start from February 1.

One of the senior SPPU officials on condition of anonymity said, “The SPPU first semester exams are going to be held in the month of February and discussions on how to conduct them are underway. For final year students, it will be offline exams and for the rest of the students, it will be both online and offline.”