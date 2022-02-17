Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Demand to restart 40% property tax discount for self-occupied homes
pune news

Demand to restart 40% property tax discount for self-occupied homes

PUNE: All parties have unanimously demanded that the civic body reintroduce the 40 per cent rebate for self-occupied homes which was discontinued in 2019
All parties have unanimously demanded that the civic body reintroduce the 40 per cent rebate for self-occupied homes (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: All parties have unanimously demanded that the civic body reintroduce the 40 per cent rebate for self-occupied homes which was discontinued in 2019.

Since 1970, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) would give 40% discount to tax payers if they are staying in their owned house. However, if the property was rented out, the discount was not applicable.Maharashtra government in 2019 asked to the civic body to discontinue this scheme and even asked to recover the discounted amount from tax payers.As the state asked to scrap the policy, PMC executed the order but denied to recover previous dues.

Leader of house in PMC Ganesh Bidkar said, “All parties supported to introduce the scheme again. They also denied the proposal to hike property tax. There would be no hike in tax in the financial year 2022-23.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP