Demand to restart 40% property tax discount for self-occupied homes

PUNE: All parties have unanimously demanded that the civic body reintroduce the 40 per cent rebate for self-occupied homes which was discontinued in 2019.

Since 1970, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) would give 40% discount to tax payers if they are staying in their owned house. However, if the property was rented out, the discount was not applicable.Maharashtra government in 2019 asked to the civic body to discontinue this scheme and even asked to recover the discounted amount from tax payers.As the state asked to scrap the policy, PMC executed the order but denied to recover previous dues.

Leader of house in PMC Ganesh Bidkar said, “All parties supported to introduce the scheme again. They also denied the proposal to hike property tax. There would be no hike in tax in the financial year 2022-23.”