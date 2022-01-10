Demand to start coaching classes in Pune city with 50% capacity

PUNE As the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted soon, private coaching classes in the city have demanded to allow offline classes with 50% capacity.

As teenagers are inoculated against Covid-19 we should be allowed to conduct classes offline, say owners of such coaching classes.

Amid the increasing threat of Omicron which is driving the ongoing surge of the Covid-19 case, the state government has imposed restrictions and schools and colleges, along with private coaching classes will remain closed till February 15.

“We are not happy with the decision taken by the state government as the board examinations are going to start soon. For the Class 10 and Class 12 students from various boards, it is necessary to study in offline mode as a majority of students do not understand properly during online teaching. So today we have sent a demand letter to the state chief minister about the same and asked to allow us to operate with 50 per cent capacity, as we are all ready to follow all the Covid norms strictly,” said Bandopant Bhuyar, state president of Coaching Classes Teachers Federation and Social Forum of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, action has been taken on some private coaching class owners who continued to take offline classes in the last couple of days.