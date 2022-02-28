Dengue, chikungunya cases on the rise in Pune
PUNE The city has reported 44 confirmed positive cases of dengue, 270 suspected cases and 24 confirmed cases of chikungunya from January to February 25.
Although, monsoon is the most ideal period for mosquito breeding, the city has been reporting cases during summer as well. Out of the 44 positive cases reported, seven were reported among those aged less than 14-years.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department said, “Usually the surge in cases begins after monsoon sets in by June or July. These cases which are reported now could be due to the various reasons among people who live near water bodies or could be because of water storage being done due to the summer.”
In the past two months, between January and February 25, only those dengue cases which are confirmed through the ELISA test are reported as confirmed dengue cases. In this period, January saw 26 cases while February saw 28 cases.
