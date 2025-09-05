Despite approaching deadline, no clarity on riparian zone forest mapping: Conservationists

Pune: With the Supreme Court deadline looming next week, conservationists in Pune have voiced alarm over the lack of progress in identifying and protecting “deemed forests,” including riparian tree cover. Pune, India - May 28, 2023: The work of walking track is underway at Riverside near Bund garden in Pune, India, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo by Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

In March this year, the Supreme Court directed all state governments to set up district-level committees to identify “deemed forests”—areas with forest-like characteristics that are not officially classified as forests. The court had asked states to complete the process and submit reports by September 9. The exercise was expected to involve citizen participation through detailed mapping.

At a press conference held on Thursday, conservationists highlighted that riparian tree cover also qualifies as “deemed forest.” Yet, due to administrative delays and inaction, large-scale tree cutting continues unchecked in these ecologically sensitive areas. They fear that failure to act now could result in irreversible ecological damage.

“Any area with more than 200 trees within one acre can be declared as a forest. The riparian zones of all rivers in Pune—including a 40–50 km stretch along the Mula, Mutha, and Mula-Mutha riverbanks—fall under this category. But no official or scientific mapping of tree cover has been undertaken so far, which has already disturbed this crucial ecosystem. Similarly, sacred groves remain unrecognised under any forest category,” said Shailaja Deshpande, member of the Pune River Revival group.

She pointed out that the Pune Forest Division, in a report submitted earlier this year to the Chief Conservator of Forests, Mumbai, noted that the Ram-Mula confluence area alone hosts over 1,000 heritage trees and supports more than 450 species of flora and fauna, including species protected under Schedules I and II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Calling for urgent action, citizens demanded that such ecologically significant areas be notified as deemed forests.

“Pune’s riverside forests are not vacant land for development but vital ecosystems that regulate floods, recharge groundwater, support biodiversity, and hold cultural value. Immediate recognition and protection as deemed forests is essential to prevent irreversible ecological loss,” said Pushkar Kulkarni, another member.

He added that citizens trust local authorities to respect the Supreme Court’s order and the Central Empowered Committee’s (CEC) directions by ensuring full protection of riparian zones.

Forest officials were unavailable for comment.