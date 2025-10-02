Despite excess monsoon rains, Pune’s water tanker dependence remains high

Pune district has recorded 1,040 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon, reflecting a 12% surplus over the seasonal normal of 931.6 mm, while the city itself received 116% of its average rainfall. Yet, several areas continue to depend heavily on water tankers, highlighting the city’s persistent supply problems despite adequate rainfall. PMC data shows that tanker dependence has remained consistently high in 2025. (HT)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) deploys between 1,450 and 1,500 tanker trips daily, each costing the civic body ₹1,241. Officials admit that the high demand is placing pressure on the municipal budget while also exposing the gaps in the city’s water distribution system.

In the old city areas alone, about 268 regular and 193 additional trips are made daily to meet the demand. The dependence is even higher in the newly merged villages that came under the municipal limits in 2017 and 2021, where nearly 969 tanker trips are made each day. Despite two of the 34 villages later being excluded, water continues to be supplied there, further adding to operational costs.

PMC data shows that tanker dependence has remained consistently high in 2025. The civic body recorded 47,836 trips in April, 44,763 in May, 39,267 in June, 40,684 in July, 39,875 in August, and 40,567 in September. The figures underline how even heavy monsoon showers have failed to ease the city’s reliance on tanker-supplied water.

“Currently, maximum water is being supplied to the newly added villages through tankers. Despite rains, demand has increased due to the growing population and higher consumption. Between 1,450 and 1,500 trips are made daily to meet the demand.” said Nandkishore Jagtap, head, PMC water department.

Regular tanker-supplied areas include Phursungi, Uruli Devachi, Pisoli, Undri, Dhayari, Kirkatwadi, and Wagholi, along with several other suburbs. Jagtap said that monitoring has been tightened to ensure transparency in tanker operations. While PMC tankers are GPS-tracked, earlier records were reviewed only at billing stage. Going forward, at least 20% of daily trips will be physically verified to ensure water reaches the intended destinations. Junior engineers have been asked to confirm deliveries before approving payments, to prevent financial leakages and guarantee supply.

Residents of merged villages, however, say they continue to suffer despite being under PMC jurisdiction for years. Civic activist Sanjeev Patil said, “The administration keeps promising to revive pending water projects, but little has been done. If the civic body cannot reduce our property taxes, it should at least ensure basic facilities like adequate water supply.”

Several suburban areas—including Bavdhan Budruk, Kondhawe-Dhawade, New Kopare, Shivane, Kirkatwadi, Nandoshi, Uttamnagar, Narhe, Dhayari, Ambegaon, Sus, Mhalunge, Wagholi, Uruli, and Phursungi—remain dependent on tanker supply. Residents argue that while tankers provide temporary relief, only completion of long-delayed water projects can provide lasting solutions.

Officials acknowledge that the free tanker system is adding a heavy financial burden. “Every trip costs ₹1,241, and with 1,450 to 1,500 trips daily, the strain on the exchequer is substantial,” Jagtap said, adding that PMC is trying to balance the immediate need for tanker supply with long-term plans to improve pipelines and distribution networks.

Citizen activist Harcharan Butalia said the administration must look beyond tankers. “As Pune expands, sustainable water management is the need of the hour. The civic body must augment reservoir capacities, enforce rainwater harvesting, and expedite pending projects. Until then, tankers will remain the lifeline for thousands of residents,” he said.