DGDE completes defence land survey in Pune circle

PUNE The Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE) has completed a mammoth survey of 1,778,000 acres of defence land, of which 72,000 acres falls under the Pune Circle of the Defence Estate office.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on his recent visit to Pune, awarded the Defence Estates’ personnel for the survey.

According to the ministry, the survey will prove to be crucial for security and development of these areas and will save money and time in resolving land disputes.

The Pune circle covers Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri. Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad districts. As of date there are as many as 170 litigations across the circles and a majority of them are confined to Pune district. Land that has been encroached upon, has also been noted as part of the survey. The last land measurement exercise was undertaken in 2012 which was aimed at marking boundaries.

Awards were given to 11 officers and 24 personnel of 38 Defence Estate offices and four Assistant Defence Estate offices. According to the records maintained by the Defence Estates Office, the Ministry of Defence owns about 1,799,000 acres of land, of which 161,000 acres is located within 62 notified Cantonments across the country. About 1,638,000 acres is spread across pockets outside the Cantonments.

Singh as lauded Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) for using drone imagery, satellite imagery and 3D modelling techniques in such a survey for the first time, which he said made the results even more accurate and reliable. Drone and satellite imagery were also use to get accurate results.

Defence Estates is responsible for the management of defence lands and the administration of 62 cantonments.