Dhanori residents daily face power cuts since last four days

The heavy downpour on Saturday disrupted daily life in Dhanori, Lohegaon, Vishrantwadi areas followed by power cuts in Dhanori Gaothan, Munjaba Vasti, Gokulnagar, Vighnaharta Colony, Sudhamanagar, Madhavnagar, Parandenagar, Anand Park and Bhairavnagar. Residents complain of short-duration power cuts at least three to four times daily since Saturday.

Surekha Patil, resident of Munjaba Vasti, said, “It’s frustrating as we are unable to use essential appliances like washing machines or grinders.”

Vishal Patil of Dhanori Gaothan said, “We never faced such issue before, but there have been at least two-hour power outages daily nowadays.”

Jitendra Jagdale of Parandenagar said, “We have registered complaints through toll-free numbers, but are yet to receive any response. We even visited Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) offices, but await any action from officials.”

Vaishali Gaikwad of Gokulnagar said, “Power cuts disturb daily routines, especially breakfast and tiffin preparation for my husband and school-going children. We used to receive SMS alerts for power cuts, but now outages occur, three to four times a day, without warning.”

Ashok Jadhav, executive engineer, MSEDCL (Ahmednagar Road), said, “There are 15 feeder pillars in Dhanori area. The power connection was totally disturbed on Saturday, and we resumed facility at most parts of the area. Consumers are facing power cuts as we are replacing damaged cables with new ones and checking connections. Power supply will be uninterrupted once our repair work is complete.”

“In one of the places, one person had put up a stall where cables were laid, and we had to clear the area,” he said.