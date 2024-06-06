Dhanori, Vishrantwadi residents upset over waterlogging

Pune: The residents of Dhanori, Vishrantwadi and connecting areas are irked over the waterlogging chaos in their localities during the rainy season every year. They blame the concrete roads laid without giving provision for rainwater flow. The pre-monsoon rains on Tuesday caused waters to enter shops and homes in low-lying areas. Residents of Dhanori, Vishrantwadi and connecting areas are irked over the waterlogging chaos in their localities during the rainy season every year. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Tuesday evening rainfall submerged Dhanori Road with commuters and vehicles navigating in knee-deep waters.

“The stretch from Vishrantwadi Chowk to Porwal Road Chowk was flooded. I always fear that water will enter my shop whenever it rains heavily,” said Kamlesh Kenchi of Dhanori Road.

Another local citizen Prakash Mantri said, “Like last year, my car got stuck in knee-deep water on Tuesday. PMC has laid concrete roads that block rainwater flow causing waterlogging.”

“I had to walk carefully to cross the submerged road to avoid accident,” said Santosh Bhosale.

Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer, PMC drainage department, said, “The pre-monsoon works across the city have been completed, but it is necessary to keep nullahs and drainage system clean to address flash flood-like situation. Drainages are often choked with garbage thrown by public.”