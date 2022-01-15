Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Digambar Durgade elected as president of Pune District Co-operative Bank
pune news

Digambar Durgade elected as president of Pune District Co-operative Bank

PDCC Bank is dominated by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The elections were held for 21 seats on January 2 and NCP had won 16 seats
As the bank is dominated by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, many leaders were interested in getting the president’s post. Pawar and Walse Patil appointed Durgade as the president. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 05:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Digambar Durgade has been elected as the president of Pune District Central Co-operative (PDCC) Bank on Saturday. Sunil Chandere is appointed as the vice-president.

PDCC Bank is dominated by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The elections were held for 21 seats on January 2 and NCP had won 16 seats.

Three state ministers, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister; Dilip Walse Patil, home minister and Dattatray Bharne, minister of state for forest are the directors of PDCC among 18 other directors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Army Day 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP