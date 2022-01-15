Digambar Durgade elected as president of Pune District Co-operative Bank

PUNE Digambar Durgade has been elected as the president of Pune District Central Co-operative (PDCC) Bank on Saturday. Sunil Chandere is appointed as the vice-president.

PDCC Bank is dominated by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The elections were held for 21 seats on January 2 and NCP had won 16 seats.

Three state ministers, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister; Dilip Walse Patil, home minister and Dattatray Bharne, minister of state for forest are the directors of PDCC among 18 other directors.