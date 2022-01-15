Home / Cities / Pune News / Digambar Durgade elected as president of Pune District Co-operative Bank
Digambar Durgade elected as president of Pune District Co-operative Bank

PDCC Bank is dominated by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The elections were held for 21 seats on January 2 and NCP had won 16 seats
As the bank is dominated by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, many leaders were interested in getting the president’s post. Pawar and Walse Patil appointed Durgade as the president. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As the bank is dominated by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, many leaders were interested in getting the president's post. Pawar and Walse Patil appointed Durgade as the president.
Published on Jan 15, 2022 05:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Digambar Durgade has been elected as the president of Pune District Central Co-operative (PDCC) Bank on Saturday. Sunil Chandere is appointed as the vice-president.

PDCC Bank is dominated by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The elections were held for 21 seats on January 2 and NCP had won 16 seats.

Three state ministers, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister; Dilip Walse Patil, home minister and Dattatray Bharne, minister of state for forest are the directors of PDCC among 18 other directors.

