Digital for the future gets high devp score from Pune educationists

PUNE The Union budget for the year 2022-23 was declared by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and one of the major sectors addressed was education. A digital university and a ‘One Class - One TV channel’ programme, that too in regional languages, was announced by the minister. Prominent educationists in the city reacted.

Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU) said, “The announcement of the digital university in the budget is a good move towards universal personalised learning. Further, allowing world-class foreign universities will open doors for much-needed internationalisation of Indian higher education. There is a lot of emphasis on digital. States will be encouraged to revise syllabi of agricultural universities to meet needs of natural, zero-budget and organic farming, modern-day agriculture.”

Talking about the ‘One class, one TV channel’ programme of the PM’s eVIDYA drive, which will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels, she said, “This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for Classes 1 to 12. Digital University with a hub and spoke model can be functional optimally only when the connectivity and bandwidth to rural areas is optimum.”

Dr Dishan Kamdar, vice-chancellor, Flame university, Pune said, “ The decision to establish the digital university is a disruptive and futuristic decision that will benefit a large number of students even from the remotest parts of the country by making world-class education accessible. This will surely give wings to the dreams of deserving students and meet the goal of providing high-quality education to all students across the country. The plan to increase the ‘One Class One TV Channel’ from 12 to 200 TV Channels in all states in India will enable students to learn through radio and DTH channels, thereby overcoming the problem of internet connectivity. The two decisions truly reflect the government’s aim to leverage technology advancements and use them as tools to meet the educational aspirations of a large number of students in the country. They have set an example that is worthy of being emulated by others.”

Prof Arun Adsul, former vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University said, “There is need for a bigger budget for the education sector as suggested by the Higher Education Council of India in the New Education Policy, and for that private sector will play a major role in terms of investment in new universities and institutions across the country. Also, it is necessary to focus and develop our healthcare education after going through almost three years in the Covid-19 pandemic and as we should be prepared for the new diseases and pandemics coming in the future,”