Monday, Feb 10, 2025
DigiYatra service launched at Pune Airport’s new terminal

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 10, 2025 07:40 AM IST

DigiYatra is a mobile app that uses facial recognition to verify a passenger’s identity at the airport. Previously the service was available only at the old terminal, said officials

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday inaugurated the DigiYatra service at Pune Airport’s New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB), nearly a year after the terminal was inaugurated although it was made operational only by July 2024.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol during the inauguration of DigiYatra service at Pune Airport’s New Integrated Terminal Building. (HT PHOTO)
DigiYatra is a mobile app that uses facial recognition to verify a passenger’s identity at the airport. Previously the service was available only at the old terminal, said officials.

Mohol emphasised that the newly introduced service would streamline passenger movement and improve the boarding process at Pune Airport.

“With the technology-driven initiative, document security checks at the airport are no longer required, allowing passengers to enter seamlessly,” said Mohol.

Regarding the old terminal’s future, Mohol mentioned that approximately 80 per cent of both domestic and international flights now operate from the NITB.

“The old terminal will be demolished in the coming months, and discussions are underway with relevant authorities,” he said, adding that redevelopment plans are being considered to upgrade it into a modern facility similar to the new terminal.

The new terminal, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2024, spans 22,000 square meters and is designed to accommodate up to ten million passengers annually.

Meanwhile, a commercial lounge was also inaugurated at Pune Airport where passengers can now enjoy enhanced comfort and better dining options, said Santosh Dhoke, director of Pune Airport.

