Disrupted water supply in Aundh, Pushpak Park residents get irregular supply for past 10 days

PUNE Although the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is continuing work on the 24x7 water supply project, many parts of the city are facing problems of irregular water supply or water flowing with low pressure. According to the PMC, problems exist in only those parts of the city where road digging work is going on.

Pushpak Park, located at ITI road in Aundh, comprises 30 individual buildings and bungalows where the PMC water is flowing with low pressure. Not only that, in a few buildings, water supply has been disrupted for the last 10 days.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, PMC water department head, said, “There is a problem with the water pipeline in that locality due to which water flows with low pressure. We have decided to give them a connection from another pipeline and the work will be completed by end of today (Monday).”

Nikhil Kalantre, a resident of Poornima apartments, said, “Since the last four months, we have been getting water supply with very low pressure. We had also done a protest. Our society is located at the dead-end of the park, and even though we have a small building and there are only 12 residents, we are still not able to get adequate water from the PMC water supply line and we have to continue to be dependent on tankers.”

“For the last 10 days, we are only managing water from the tankers and not a single drop of water is being supplied by the PMC. I have raised many complaints but the water department is yet to conduct any repair works. Other buildings in Pushpak Park are also getting water with low pressure but they are using borewell water,” said Kalantre.

Sudarshan Singh, a resident of Gladiola building, said, “We hardly receive PMC water with high pressure and 70% of the water we use comes from a borewell. As borewell water is of poor quality, we cannot use it for drinking purposes and even while using it for household chores, there are remnants of a white coloured powder sticking to the utensils and clothes which is not good for health.

Sudnya Athale, a resident of Raj apartments, said, “We are dealing with this problem for many months; why is this happening? I cannot understand how a few buildings in our park receive adequate water supply. We try to use borewell water as much as we can but I still urge the PMC to find a solution at the earliest.”

The residents of the peth areas, Katraj, Gultekdi and a few parts of Hadapsar are also receiving water with low pressure.

According to Pawaskar however, “Not many societies are facing disruption of water supply. Only in a few places where road digging work has taken place or if there is a disruption in power supply, problems have occurred.”

Santosh Nangare, an activist, said, “Water has been flowing with low pressure for many months now. We have raised issues with the PMC water department many times and according to them, there is less water supply from Khadakwasla itself so the level of water is not high in almost all the water tanks. Hence, the low pressure PMC water supply.”