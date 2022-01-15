District collectorate completes hearing in Hadapsar Masjid land case

PUNE The Pune district collector’s office has completed the hearing in connection with 66.05 acre of unauthorised sale of land belonging to Hadapsar Masjid in Hadapsar The High Court had ordered Haveli Tahsildar to conduct a hearing of all the parties in the case in its order on December 8, 2021.

The Haveli tehsildar accordingly had summoned all the stakeholders including the Maharashtra Wakf Board for hearing on December 30, 2021, however, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh did not comment on the case.

Recently, the Maharashtra State Wakf Board conducted a meeting wherein the board members have instructed the district administration of formulating policies for protecting state waqf land from encroachment and unauthorised sale.

The Maharashtra Wakf Board is in the process of constituting a special committee to look into ways and means in increasing revenue generation from waqf properties across the state. The wakf committee will look into avenues for increasing revenue generation from properties and will look into prospects of increasing the revenue through fresh survey and evaluation of the properties which are currently fetching rents as low as ₹200 per month.

The urban development department officials including revenue officials at the district collectorate levels will be roped in to ensure that the process is made smooth for the waqf board.