District reports fewer than 1,000 new Covid cases for 2nd day

PUNE On Sunday, Pune district reported 777 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. For a second consecutive day the district saw fewer than 1,000 fresh cases.

This takes the progressive count to 1.44 million of which 1.41 million have recovered, 20,441 is the death toll and 12,745 is the active case count.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 176 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 423,048. The death toll stands at 7,101. Pune city reported 435 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 674,902. The death toll went up to 9,414 as one death was reported on Sunday. PCMC reported 166 new Covid-19 cases taking the progressive count up to 345,389 with the the toll at 3,576 as three more deaths were reported.

Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard on Sunday, saw a total of 16.99 million doses administers, of which 9.46 million are first doses, 7.32 million are second doses and 201,055 are precautionary doses. A total of 228 sites saw vaccinations of which 126 are government centres.

