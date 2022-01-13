Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

Disturbed water supply in peths, Shivajinagar from January 16 to 21

PUNE Water supply in all peth areas, Shivajingar and Deccan areas will be affected from January 16 to 21, read a statement from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s water department
Published on Jan 13, 2022 07:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The PMC has planned to connect a new water pipeline to Parvati water tank during that period.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “PMC has decided to carry out the water pipeline work from January 16 to 21. A new water pipeline will be connected to Parvati water tanks. The work will be carried out from 10 pm to 3.30 am.”

As the civic body is carrying out the works during the night, the central part of the city will get a disturbed water supply and water will be supplied at a low pressure for that period, said officials,

