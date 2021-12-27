Divider on ‘deadly’ Katraj-Navale bridge stretch removed to widen service road

PUNE As the ‘deadly stretch’ between the new Katraj tunnel and Navale Bridge road continues to worry commuters now some positive news is forthcoming in terms of infrastructural changes on the bypass. This year, a series of accidents happened on this 1.5 km stretch, after which the Pune traffic police department and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) did a joint survey and suggested various changes.

One major change now is the removal of long road divider between the highway and service road, due to which vehicles now get a wide road to enter in, towards Ambegaon Budruk near Swaminarayan temple. While repair works of the service road near the Navale bridge chowk has also been completed.

“After a series of accidents happened on this stretch, we had done a detailed survey of this specific road on the bypass highway along with the NHAI officials. We suggested various infrastructural changes and things to be done for the safety of commuters. Accordingly, a one-km long divider between the highway and service road has been removed and the entrace to the Ambegaon Budruk service road is widened. Earlier, vehicles speeding used to suddenly take a left turn for Ambegaon Budruk near Swaminarayan temple, and this would disturb vehicles coming from behind. So now as the service road entrance is widened it will not disturb the flow of other vehicles,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

The stretch between the Katraj new tunnel and Navale Bridge chowk has seen 56 fatal accidents since 2014, half of which were due to human error, the police department claims. On October 22, 2021, a tanker crashed into an SUV, and two persons died.

A senior NHAI official, speaking anonymously said, “We are working on the infrastructural changes and development on this stretch and it is an ongoing process. Our motive is to reduce the number of accidents on this stretch, but at the same time people should also need to to follow traffic rules strictly while going through the highway.”

As per the information given by the Pune police department, the four black spots identified are - Dari Pul bridge turn, Swami Narayan Temple chowk, Narhe selfie point and and Navale Bridge chowk itself. Recently, in the last couple of months seven accidents at different points on this stretch have happened, in which three people lost their lives and several other got injured.

