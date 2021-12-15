Docs see lack of vitamin D as key driver of winter spike in arthritis cases

PUNE Winter can be especially harsh for those who suffer from arthritis. As the winter season kicks in, Dr Vishwajeet Chavan, orthopaedic surgeon at Apollo Spectra Pune said, “Usually about 70 patients with arthritis visit the outpatient department every month. However, since the onset of the cold, the number of patients has increased, and now 85 to 90 patients are complaining of joint pain in the age group of 55 to 80.”

“Women are more prone to joint pain in winter than men. Hence, joint pain is 5% higher in women than in men. Hot water compression is a temporary relief. Cover your hands, knees, legs, and all arthritis-prone areas by dressing in layers. Stay hydrated as dehydration can make you more sensitive to pain. Don’t forget to exercise indoors to improve the symptoms like joint stiffness and muscle weakness, and also take warm showers,” Dr Chavan suggested, addng, “We also suggest that patients eat omega-3 fatty acids to lower inflammation in the joints and add avocado, flaxseeds, walnuts, and fish to the diet.”

“Some of the strict no-nos are, stress which triggers arthritis pain, yoga and meditation can also help. Low levels of vitamin D might lead to arthritis pain and so a vitamin D supplement could be added but only after consulting the doctor. Avoid heavily processed, sugary and fried foods, alcohol, and colas that trigger joint pain,” he added.

Dr Ashish Suryavanshi, orthopaedic at Lokmanya Hospital, Pune said, “I am seeing a 25% rise in cases this year as compared to last year, mostly in women above the age of 50 years, compared to men. There are more muscle spasms in colder temperatures leading to joint pain. The cold climate reduces blood circulation to the fingers and toes, which also causes arthritis pain. Less sunlight during winters can lead to lower vitamin D levels and weakened joints. Thus, many rheumatoid arthritis patients find it harder to control symptoms during chilly days.”

Dr Aashish Arbat, orthopaedic surgeon at Jehangir Hospital, said, ‘‘The onset of winter will mean a long battle for patients having arthritis as they will have to deal with daily aches and joint pain and discomfort. Those patients with existing rheumatoid arthritis will witness worsened joint pain during winter.”

“Joint pain and stiffness is commonly seen in arthritis patients owing to an unexpected drop in the barometric pressure (the pressure of the air) that aggravates joint problems. One’s tendons and muscles tend to expand and contract leading to joint pain due to changes that occur in the barometric pressure. Even the fluid present in the joints can become thick causing stiffness due to the sudden fall in the temperature. There is around 30-40% rise in the number of arthritis cases during winter, and some patients may also require surgery,” he said.