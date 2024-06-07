Dog squad to assist Pune forest department in wildlife crime detection

The Pune forest department becomes the first in the state to form a dog squad for wildlife crime detection The unit of six canines has been added to the department, and two were instrumental in cracking two cases recently. (HT PHOTO)

The unit of six canines has been added to the department, and two were instrumental in cracking two cases recently.

Deepak Pawar, assistant conservator of forests, Pune forest division said, “The decision to form a dog squad for search and rescue operations was taken around a year ago. The canine squad comprises five foreign breeds and one Indian stray. The squad is managed and trained by NGO partner RESQ Charitable Trust.”

Kiran Rahalkar, RESQ member and one of the first persons to have introduced conservation detection dogs for various purposes in the country, said, “The dogs in the programme include three of Weimaraner breed, two Belgium Malinois and one of Indian breed. The dogs can be used for tracking wild animals like leopards and to search for cryptic creatures like pangolin and star tortoises which are difficult to spot because of camouflage. Their training may take up to two years.”

According to the animal conservator, dogs work as force multipliers as they can complete the task in hours that may otherwise require four persons and two days of labour.

Two dogs have been commissioned after completing their training for wildlife detection and two more will added by December. “The rest two are young and will take some time to undergo training,” he said.