Dowry death case: Five accused get 14-day judicial custody

A local court on Tuesday remanded five individuals, accused of aiding prime suspect Rajendra Hagwane in his daughter-in-law Vaishnavi's alleged death by suicide case, to 14-day judicial custody.

The accused — Pritam Patil, son of former Karnataka energy minister Veer Kumar Patil; Bandu Phatak, a farmhouse owner from Maval; Rahul Jadhav and Amol Jadhav from Pusegaon in Satara; and Mohan Bhegade from Talegaon Dabhade — are alleged to have helped Rajendra and his son Sushil to evade arrest.

According to police sources, investigators had sought police custody of the five, stating that further interrogation was needed to determine whether they had provided financial assistance or shelter to Hagawane during his time on the run. However, since the charges against them are bailable, the court rejected the plea for police custody and ordered that the accused be sent to judicial custody.

Vaishnavi, 26, allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ Bavdhan home in Pune on May 16, after repeated physical and mental harassment over dowry demands. Later, the police arrested Shashank, husband of deceased; father-in-law Rajendra, mother-in-law Lata, sister-in-law Karishma, and brother-in-law Sushil.