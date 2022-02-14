Draft delimitation of wards: PMC gets 3,596 objections and/or suggestions

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received a total of 3,596 objections and/or suggestions to the draft delimitation of wards ahead of the PMC elections in March.

Monday was the last day for filing suggestions and/or objections and the civic body’s election office received

2,804 objections/suggestions on Monday alone.

State election commission published the draft of ward structures on February 1 and gave till February 14 for citizens to raise objections. Till February 13, PMC has recived a total of 792 objections, but on the last day all the ward offices and election offices were flooded with the objections/suggestions.

Ajit Deshmukh, an election officer from PMC said, “Election office has recived a total of 3,596 suggestions and objections during the stipulated time. As Feb 14 was the the last day, maximum objections were received on the last day.”

The maximum objections, 1,034, came from the Wanowrie- Ramtekadi ward office which is mainly dominated by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Deshmukh said, “There are chances that same objections are filed by many people. Even in the last election in 2017, 1,000 citizens filed objections but after scrutiny they came to 120 as people filed the same suggestion and/or objection.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party’ (BJP) workers and some Maha Vikas Agadi members also filed objections and suggested changes to the draft ward structures.

The election office will now scrutinise the objections and hold hearings on February 25-26.

After compiling a final report it will be submitted to the state election commission, after which final ward structues will be announced.