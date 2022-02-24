Draft ward delimitation: SEC hears 1,380 objections on Thursday

PUNE The state election commission (SEC) on Thursday heard suggestions and objections filed by elected members and citizens on draft ward delimitation. The hearing would continue at Balgandharva auditorium on Friday.

Though many responses were received, few citizens were present to put their opinion on Thursday. The administration heard 1,380 objections on Thursday.

Maximum objections were related to boundary of wards and elected members demanded change in ward structures. Some elected members also suggested change in ward names. At many places, instead of prominent locality, SEC has given different names to wards.

SEC had sought suggestions after publishing draft delimitation of wards and made available ward maps and areas to citizens. It has received 3,596 suggestions and objections.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade, additional collector Suraj Waghmare, state election commission secretary Dipak Nalawade and other representatives were present to hear suggestions and objections.

PMC election officer Ajit Deshmukh said, “We heard 1,380 hearings today, rest will take place on Friday. Later, we would prepare the report and submit to SEC.”