‘Drivers switching off vehicles at ghat section main reason behind accidents’

PUNE In the wake of the accident that took place on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Monday in which three persons lost their lives, questions are being raised over the safety of travelers taking the e-way. There are issues ranging from the functioning of the expressway to infrastructural problems and things that need to be done to prevent such accidents. According to experts, it is important to have a system in place to respond to such accidents which would include a dedicated team that is trained in the leakage of gas or any other substance on the highway; strong crash barriers between both roads to take the load of heavy vehicles; and improved surveillance via round-the-clock patrolling and increase in the number of CCTV cameras at accident-prone spots.

In Monday’s accident, a speeding propylene gas tanker going towards Mumbai toppled after the driver lost control over the vehicle at the Khopoli exit on the e-way and crashed into two cars in the opposite lane meant for vehicles headed towards Pune. The collision was so severe that three persons from one of the cars died on the spot while one person from the other car sustained minor injuries. The driver of the gas tanker was also seriously injured.

Tanmay Pendse, an activist working for the safety of people using the e-way for the last several years, said, “There are several aspects to this accident, as there needs to be a system in place on the e-way to respond immediately after such accidents to rescue injured persons and clear the traffic; and in case of gas or fuel tankers, special staff to check the substance fallen on the highway and clear it carefully. The crash barriers installed between both sides of the highway need to be so strong that they can take the load of such heavy vehicles, as innocent people are dying due to these infrastructural mistakes.”

“Also a centre or dedicated place needs to be present at both starting points of the expressway where people can check the technical aspects of their vehicles such as engines, brakes, oil, air in the tyres and other basic things before going on the highway. People are ready to pay for their safety, but till we do not have a system in place, it won’t happen. More CCTV cameras need to be installed at accident-prone spots to know the exact reason for the accident and accordingly take action to prevent such accidents in future,” said Pendse.

While Sanjay Jadhav, superintendent of police, highway state police (HSP), Pune, said, “This particular spot where the accident took place on Monday is at the end of the ghat section with a downward gradient, and we have noticed that many heavy vehicle drivers switch off or neutralise their vehicles to save fuel. A similar thing might have happened with this driver, as he tried to save fuel and then lost control over the vehicle. He is also seriously injured so we have not yet taken his statement, but it is necessary for all drivers to realise that due to their mistakes, other people are losing lives.”

“Through our highway police teams, we are daily taking action against speeding vehicles, creating awareness at the toll nakas and even charging fines at both toll nakas if vehicles are spotted over speeding. But more than that, self-realisation about following traffic safety rules is necessary for every individual for their own and others’ safety while travelling,” he said.

One of the senior executive engineers of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on condition of anonymity said, “Our regular maintenance and repair works are going on at the e-way; we have increased the number of rumblers on the ghat section, CCTV cameras have been installed, and other necessary works as per inputs from the highway police are being carried out. Recently, we have identified more such vulnerable spots and work on them will be carried out soon.”

When asked about the digging carried out at several spots on the expressway right from Urse toll naka till Navi Mumbai, he said, “Currently, we are carrying on repairs of the expressway where the cement road was damaged. We are taking all safety precautions while doing this work which will not cause inconvenience to and endanger travellers.”