Drones to monitor rail line at Pune-Mumbai ghat section

PUNE To prepare for safe train operations between Pune and Mumbai ahead of the monsoon, the Central Railways (CR) have undertaken scanning and dropping work of 600 boulders in the ghat section. And for the first time, the CR will add drone (camera) surveillance in the ghat section during times of emergency.

While the ongoing work of boulder repair is likely to be completed by the end of May or first week of June, the works of boulder netting, a rock fall barrier and tunnel portal to prevent falling of boulders have also been undertaken in the ghat sections. For the monsoon period, a total 145 CCTV cameras have been installed on a temporary basis at dangerous spots.

CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, “Every year before the monsoon, several works related to the safe operation of trains in the ghat section of the Pune to Mumbai railway track are initiated. Currently, one of the major works is boulder scanning and dropping, which is being carried out. There are more than 600 boulders which are being scanned by our boulder scanning teams in the ghat section.”

“Apart from that, this year, we are going to use drones for surveillance at some of the spots where we cannot reach or during times of emergency. Despite all the preventive measures taken, if any landslide incident takes place, there are teams to immediately respond and within a minimum amount of time, boulders will be removed, track safety checking will be carried out, and normal train operations will resume,” said Sutar.

Falling boulders are a common problem in the treacherous ghat section between Pune and Mumbai. Every year during the rainy season, there are landslides taking place in various parts of the ghats; some minor while others major and it takes time to clear the boulders, stones and mud fallen on the tracks. Since the last five years, around 30 incidents of landslides have taken place in the ghat section of the Pune to Mumbai railway route. Of the 30 incidents, train operations had to be stopped at the Monkey hill section in Bhor ghat after a major landslide on October 3, 2019. While train operations between the intercity were closed for 14 days to carry out repair works in the ghat section, it was the longest ever hold on operations by the CR in the ghat section till date.

Ever since train operations have resumed after the pandemic, around 74 mail/express/passenger trains and 18 freight trains pass through the ghat section daily. There are eight stations along the ghat section including Karjat, Palasdhari, Jambrung, Thakurwadi, Nagnath, Monkey hill, Khandala and Lonavala.

Meanwhile, regular commuters are hoping for a landslide-free monsoon, this year. Kedar Mane, a regular passenger said, “I travel twice a week by train from Pune to Mumbai for work, and during the monsoon period, there is always fear of landslides taking place. If the railways are already preparing for it, it’s good but the safety of passengers and time to respond to any emergency situation need to be enhanced.”