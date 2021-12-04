DSK case: Hemanti Kulkarni gets bail in a case registered by Sangli police

PUNE: Hemanti Kulkarni (62), co-accused with her husband DS Kulkarni, in a case of defrauding thousands of investors in their real estate business, was granted bail in a case registered against them by Sangli police.

The bail was granted by the court of Additional Sessions Judge RV Jagtap after argument on a bail application made by advocate Aashutosh Srivastava on her behalf. Advocate Pravin Chavan is the special public prosecutor in the case. The decision was made on December 1 and the order was made available on December 3.

A case against the DSK couple was registered in Sangli in May 2018 based on a complaint lodged by a retired government employee who invested ₹8,95,000 based on newspaper advertisement by the realtor to get 12% interest rate promised in the ads.

“The Bombay High Court has already granted bail to our client in the main case which includes case under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act (MPID) registered at Pune. This is the second case in which she has been granted bail by the lower court itself. There is a third case in Kolhapur and two more cases at Pune for VAT and Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act (MOFA) which are ongoing. We have applied for bail/s in the local court/s in those cases. If and when she is granted bail in these, she will be able to come out of jail,” said advocate Srivastava.

The couple and some of their family members and colleagues are lodged in the Yerawada Central jail since the couple’s arrest in 2018 from a hotel in Delhi. While Hemanti was granted bail, Deepak Kulkarni was denied bail by the Bombay High Court. Therefore, the defence lawyers have approached the Supreme Court with his bail application.

About 32,000 investors have lost over ₹2,043 crore in the form of fixed deposits which DSK’s development company accepted for decades. After building a goodwill among people for multiple years by giving return on investment, the payments in the FD scheme started faltering around 2017-2018.