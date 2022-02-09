DSK cases moved from Pune to PMLA court in Mumbai

PUNE Cases related to cheating of investors and home-buyers by Pune-based builder Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni (DSK), his wife Hemanthi Kulkarni, and 11 others, have been shifted from Pune to a special court in Mumbai, empowered under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The allegations of money laundering were made against DSK, his family members, and several companies by the Enforcement Directorate.

The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge JN Raje in the presence of Special Public Prosecutor Pravin Chavan and eight defence lawyers. The order was passed on February 3 and made available on Wednesday.

“MPID case is committed to the Special Court under the PMLA in Mumbai, where PMLA case is pending for simultaneous trial of both the cases,” read the order passed by Judge Raje. The hearing in Mumbai will begin on February 17.

Along with DSK and his wife, others booked in the case investigated by the state police are Shirish Kulkarni, Kedar Vanjpe, Dhananjay Pachpor, Sai Vanjpe, Vinaylumar Badagandi, Anuradha Purandare, Sunil Ghatpande, Rajiv Nevaskar, Makarand Kulkarni, and Swarupa Kulkarni.

In case of the state police, Sections 406, 409, 411, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 477­A, 120B, 109, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (MPID) were invoked. The first chargesheet in the case was filed on April 17, 2018 against DSK and his wife, the first supplementary charge­sheet was filed against six others on August 10, 2018, and the second supplementary chargesheet against the last four was registered on November 8, 2019.

In case of ED, Section 2(y) of Prevention of Money Laundering Act was registered on March 8, 2018 as the cases registered under Section 420 of IPC empower the ED to do so. In case of the PMLA offence, there are 50 accused parties including DSK, wife, and son and all the others are companies related to them, according to the son’s lawyer Advocate Ashish Patankar.

“Not only are others not involved, but some of the accused in the MPID case are witnesses in the ED case. Main objective of ED is to protect interest if government, but in MPID it is for the depositors. So, there will some conflict of interest and the same court will be hearing both the cases,” he added.

In his order, Judge Raje clarified that the PMLA court judge, who is also an Additional Sessions Judge, is empowered to hear the cases under MPID Act as per the notification of the state government issued on August 27, 2014.

Of those accused in the state police case, DSK and son Shirish Kulkarni remain in prison while the rest all are out on bail.

Assets attached

There are several properties which are attached by the state police as well as the ED in the two cases against DSK and co-accused.

The court had called for objection to attachment of properties by the state police. The court received upwards of 85 objections.

The court has handed over the proceedings of those as well to the MPID court while stating, “Till this date, this court has disposed of 65 objections filed by various parties and 21 objections and other miscellaneous applications are pending disposal.”

In order to commence trial in the MPID case, the PMLA court will also have to dispose of these applications.