PUNE: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on Tuesday, July 2, released the provisional merit list for polytechnic admissions. The list includes candidates from Maharashtra as well as Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh migrant categories. DTE releases provisional merit list for polytechnic admissions, extends registration & confirmation deadline to July 4

Candidates can view the ‘DTE Polytechnic Merit List 2025’ by logging in to the official admission portal at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Once logged in, the provisional merit list will be available for download.

The DTE has invited grievances and corrections from July 3 to 5 during which time, candidates can raise objections regarding any errors in the merit list. Depending on their mode of application, students can either submit grievances online or visit the nearest designated facilitation centre along with the supporting documents. In cases where multiple candidates have secured the same rank, the marks obtained in maths, followed by the marks obtained in science and English will serve as tie-breaker.

Earlier on July 1, the DTE extended the registration and confirmation deadline for students seeking admission to first-year engineering diploma (polytechnic) courses for the academic year 2025-26 till July 4 so that only candidates who confirm their applications by July 4 will be eligible for the final merit list, scheduled for release on July 7. Those who registered until June 30 have been considered for the current provisional list.

According to official data, 158,876 students registered for diploma admissions by June 30 out of which, 138,298 candidates successfully confirmed their applications by paying the fees. The additional three-day window is expected to further increase the participation of candidates.

Originally, the application process began on May 20 with a closing date set for June 26 which was later extended to June 30. Despite a large number of registrations, several students failed to confirm their applications by paying the required fees and subsequently appealed for more time.

Responding to these appeals, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil extended the deadline till July 4 as the final opportunity for students to apply. Only those who complete and confirm their applications within this period will be considered for inclusion in the final merit list. “We want to ensure that no student loses out on academic opportunities due to technical or procedural delays,” Patil said.

This year, admissions will be conducted through a Centralised Admission Process (CAP) comprising four rounds. In round 1, students can fill in only their first preference; in round 2, up to three preferences are allowed; in round 3, students must submit at least six preferences; and in round 4, filling in all available preferences is mandatory.

Patil urged students to actively participate in each round by carefully submitting their preferences to ensure a smooth and transparent admission process.

This year, the polytechnic admission process is being closely watched due to a greater number of applications and changes in the merit evaluation criteria.

For more details and updates, students are advised to regularly check the official DTE website.