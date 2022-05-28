DTE to start admission for technical courses
Pune: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has appealed to students seeking admission for various technical courses to keep documents handy as it will begin selection process soon. The admission process was delayed for last two years due to Covid pandemic.
As per the circular issued by DTE state director Abhay Wagh, “The admissions for the academic year 2022-23 first and second year diploma courses and first year post HSC (class 12) diploma course will be carried out by the central entrance exam test. Students should keep documents ready for verification at the time of admission.”
Some of the documents include caste certificate, non-creamy layer certificate, open category economical backward certificate, domicile certificate, orphan certificate, income certificate, disability certificate and minority student certificate, according to DTE website.
149 butterfly species spotted across Pune
The Pune Municipal Corporation recently disclosed that, 149 species of butterflies were spotted in various gardens of the city. The other species found include: common emigrant, red pierrot, common crow, common cerulean and others. In 2018, the environment cell had begun a special blog as an idea to involve people to help in creating awareness and also help the PMC in preparing the biodiversity list. This was done under the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board.
Golden Temple: Akal Takht’s harmonium directive a big challenge for SGPC
The Akal Takht's directive of removing the harmonium as the main instrument during “kirtan” at the Golden Temple to revive the old tradition of using string instruments instead poses a new challenge to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. It asked the SGPC to fully implement this resolution within three years, and recruit teachers to train students in kirtan using string instruments.
Bank fraud case: ED attaches Pune firm’s immovable properties worth ₹62.70 crore
The Enforcement Directorate on February 22 had issued a provisional order for attachment of immovable properties of M/s Nipko Engineering Services Pvt Ltd amounting to Rs.62.70 crore in a bank fraud case. The probe agency released the information on Friday. Other associates like directors/proprietors/ authorised signatories of fictitious buyer companies used to give acceptance of the said bills to their respective banks wherein no physical transactions of goods were carried out.
SAD panel submits report, asks leaders to seek forgiveness from Panth
The 13-member panel of the Shiromani Akali Dal formed to suggest “course correction” for the party after its recent rout in the Punjab assembly elections wants the leadership to seek forgiveness from the Akal Takht and Panth for all “inadvertent or advertent mistakes” committed in the past.
Sangrur LS bypoll: AAP begins survey to select candidate
After the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, the Aam Aadmi Party has started a survey to select its “best” candidate for the high-stakes contest. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's won the Sangrur seat for the AAP in 2014 and 2019 general elections and was the only MP from the party in the Lok Sabha in the present tenure.
