DTE to start admission for technical courses

Pune: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has appealed to students seeking admission for various technical courses to keep documents handy as it will begin selection process soon. The admission process was delayed for last two years due to Covid pandemic.

As per the circular issued by DTE state director Abhay Wagh, “The admissions for the academic year 2022-23 first and second year diploma courses and first year post HSC (class 12) diploma course will be carried out by the central entrance exam test. Students should keep documents ready for verification at the time of admission.”

Some of the documents include caste certificate, non-creamy layer certificate, open category economical backward certificate, domicile certificate, orphan certificate, income certificate, disability certificate and minority student certificate, according to DTE website.