Dug up road add to commuters’ woes near Mandai

PUNE Travelling through the Chhatrapati Shivaji road has become a nightmare for residents in the last few months. There is traffic chaos due to the ongoing Pune Metro work near the Mandai market and the drainage and pipeline work near the Mandai area has added to the woes not only for commuters but for residents and shop owners.

Residents have complained about the issue to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as it is affecting their daily work and safety.

From the last few months for the Mandai Metro station work, the entire Mandai area and Shivaji roadside have been either dug up or barricaded. Now the road starting from the Datta Mandir chowk till Mandai chowk has been dug up for the drainage and underground pipeline work. Due to which half of the road has been barricaded and it is adding to the daily traffic congestions.

“There is a heavy flow of traffic every day while going to and coming back from office. There are no proper safety measures taken by the contractor and also no police personnel are there to monitor the traffic during the peak hours,” said Kiran Pisal, a resident.

Mandai market area is surrounded by both residential and market place. There is the main Mandai vegetable market, Bohri Aali Market, Tulshibaug market and Raviwar peth market surrounding the Shivaji road. Also, the

Dagdusheth Ganpati temple is on the same route and major traffic flow from Shaniwarwada to Swargate is witnessed by commuters daily.

“There is no proper management by PMC to carry out such drainage and pipeline works in the middle of the city. As the road is dug in front of my shop, from last two weeks customer footfall to my shop has reduced down by 50 per cent. Also, no proper alternate options for pedestrians are provided and this leads to heavy crowding. People cannot walk through the dup-up road, debris lying all over and traffic congestion adds to the woes,” said Pritam Parekh, a shop owner on the Shivaji road.

Senior officials from the PMC’s road department said, “The drainage and pipeline work underway on the Shivaji road will soon be completed, and we are aware of the inconvenience caused to the public due to it. We have given strict warning to the contractor and also to the water supply and drainage department to speed up the work.”